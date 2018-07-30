Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new way of driving underneath the Dolphin Expressway is coming for two major roadways in Miami.
The Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) is a new design that is expected to improve the flow of traffic entering and exiting State Road 836.
Currently the DDI is under construction.
It will open in August at Northwest 27th Avenue and sometime this fall at Northwest 57th Avenue.
It will be important for drivers to prepare themselves for traveling on this new design and pay close attention to posted signage.
In the DDI, drivers will cross to the left or opposite side of the road as they pass under the expressway overpass.
