MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A TSA domestic surveillance program is under fire for tracking information from U.S. Citizens not suspected of any crimes.

The previously undisclosed program, first reported by the Boston Globe, is known as quiet skies.

Officials use information from the intelligence community to decide who may be a risk to security and then a human team vets the information.

Passengers to South Florida’s airports are among those tracked.

Factors they reportedly look for include basic things like a passenger using a computer or even fidgeting.

The TSA tells CBS news the program’s primary purpose is to “Ensure passengers and flight crew are protected during air travel,” adding that it doesn’t take race and religion into account.