  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Conduent, Federal Trade Commission, Sunpass

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two U.S. Senators are calling for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the vendor being blamed for problems with the SunPass toll system.

The company Conduent is accused of botching a $287 million upgrade to SunPass.

SunPass has since been working to clear a backlog of transactions.

The letter from Florida’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and Michigan Senator Gary Peters says Conduent is guilty of unfair and deceptive trade practices.

Nelson’s office says the company has been accused of billing customers in several states for inaccurate tolls and fees.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s