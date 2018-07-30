Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two U.S. Senators are calling for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the vendor being blamed for problems with the SunPass toll system.

The company Conduent is accused of botching a $287 million upgrade to SunPass.

SunPass has since been working to clear a backlog of transactions.

The letter from Florida’s Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and Michigan Senator Gary Peters says Conduent is guilty of unfair and deceptive trade practices.

Nelson’s office says the company has been accused of billing customers in several states for inaccurate tolls and fees.