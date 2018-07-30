  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Department of Homeland Security, ICE, Immigration, Protests, Tampa, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — Protests have been popping up across the country demanding the abolishment of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Police in Florida say they’ve arrested six people who bound themselves with bicycle locks outside a federal office in a protest of ICE.

The Tampa Bay Times reports authorities broke the locks around the protesters’ necks and arrested them Monday on trespassing charges.

The protest had started days ago with a handful of tents outside the Department of Homeland Security.

Tampa police Capt. Carlos Rodriguez says trespassing on private property led authorities to break up the camp.

The Times says police also told protesters they were camping in violation of a local ordinance.

Recently, several prominent Democrats have called for major changes to immigration enforcement.

Some critics have been pressing for the outright abolition of ICE, the federal government’s chief immigration enforcement agency.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s