MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Drivers heading to and from Miami Beach will be impacted by a major road closure for the next several weeks.

Beginning Tuesday at 10 p.m. two westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway will be closed continuously.

The closure will run from Terminal Island to Alton Road.

Crews are replacing the full deck on top of the causeway.

The lanes are expected to be shut down for two weeks, though that number could change depending on delays due to weather and other unexpected circumstances.