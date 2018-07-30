Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Today is the last day to register to vote before Florida’s August 28 Primary Election.

Floridians who want to switch their party affiliation for the primary also do so by the end of the day.

You can register at county elections offices, public libraries, military recruitment offices or driver’s license offices.

In order to register to vote in Florida, you must:

Be a Citizen of the United States of America

Be a Florida resident

Be 18 years old, though you can pre-register at 16.

Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not have been convicted of a felony without your civil rights having been restored

Provide your current and valid Florida driver’s license number or Florida identification card number

Florida is a “closed primary” state, which means only voters registered with a political party may vote in that party’s Primary Election. One exception: If all the candidates are running as members of the same party, the primary is open to all eligible voters. All voters can also vote in nonpartisan elections for judges and school board members.

Prospective voters who meet all the eligibility requirements can register to vote online. You may also submit a Voter Registration Application (Español) (Kreyòl) by mail. Print, sign and mail it to the Elections Department. The application must contain the applicant’s original signature.

In-person early voting begins August 13 in Miami-Dade County and August 18 in Broward County. The last day of early voting in both counties is Sunday Aug. 26.

For more information on how to register in Broward County, click here. For Miami-Dade County, click here.

For more on Campaign 2018, click here.

For more voter information, click here.