Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County public schools’ newly-hired armed guardians are getting ready for the new school year.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office conducted a firearms training with the guardians at their gun range at Markham Park in Sunrise on Monday morning.

Monday’s training is said to be a part of a broader program making sure these guardians are ready to protect school campuses, in the wake of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Classes resume on August 15th.