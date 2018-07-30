Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 16-year-old son of the University of Miami baseball pitching coach was killed in a crash over the weekend and another teen was injured.

Ari Arteaga died near the intersection of Southwest 87th Avenue and 64th Street when he lost control of the Jeep he was driving and crashed into a concrete power pole around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Ari is the son of a former Miami Hurricanes baseball star and current UM pitching coach J.D. Arteaga.

Ari was also a standout athlete and was on the Columbus High School football team and baseball team.

Ari’s girlfriend Indira Rambarran was the passenger in the Jeep. She attends our Lady of Lourdes Academy, and she suffered “incapacitating” injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The impact of the crash was so violent that rescue crews had to cut into the car.

According to FHP, Ari, who was going into 11th grade, bumped the median with his Jeep Wrangler as he headed down Southwest 87th Avenue. The Jeep swerved across the avenue, over the curb and the sidewalk and into a concrete utility pole, knocking out power to the neighborhood.

FHP’s accident report said both Ari and Indira were wearing seat belts. No blood alcohol or drug tests were done.

We’re incredibly saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Ari Arteaga. Our thoughts and condolences are with J.D. and the Arteaga Family. pic.twitter.com/f75U025WjL — Miami Hurricanes (@MiamiHurricanes) July 29, 2018

Statements by Athletics Director Blake James and baseball head coach Gino DiMare were released by the university.

In a Facebook post, Columbus football coach Chris Merritt canceled Sunday night’s Midnight Madness celebratory start of football practice.