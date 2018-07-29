Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – It’s just 3 months until the midterm elections.

President Donald Trump is promising to do everything he can to keep the republican majority in the house and the senate.

But his efforts may run into a roadblock because of the Russia investigation.

Arriving for a weekend at his at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey the president was riding a bit of an economic high.

On Friday, he touted 4.1 percent economic growth in the second quarter.

“We’ve accomplished an economic turnaround of historic proportions,” Trump said Friday.

Sunday marks 100 days until the midterm elections and the president is hoping a strong economy will translate into a strong showing for GOP candidates this fall.

On Fox News’ Sean Hannity’s radio show, President Trump revealed his plans to hit the campaign trail for republicans competing in the hottest races in the country.

“I am going to work very hard. I’ll go six or seven days a week,” Trump told Hannity.

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon also told Hannity the midterms will be the beginning of President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign.

“This is going to be up or down vote,” said Bannon. “It’s a referendum on the Trump presidency.”

But the President will bring some baggage to the trail; an intensifying investigation into Russia’s 2016 election meddling in which Michael Cohen, the President’s former attorney and fixer, appears ready to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

He has accused Trump of knowing, in advance, about a 2016 Trump Tower meeting involving Donald Trump Jr and several Russians, claims President Trump denies.

The president is scheduled to return to Washington on Sunday.

When he departed on Friday, he avoided questions about Cohen.

He will likely have to face those questions during a press conference on Monday when he hosts the prime minister of Italy at the White House.