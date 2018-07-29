Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade has killed one teenager and sent another to the hospital.

It happened at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials say a 16-year-old male was killed when he lost control of the Jeep he was driving and crashed into a concrete power pole.

This happened at Southwest 87th Avenue and 64th Street.

A passenger, also 16 years old, was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown at this time.

The impact was so violent that rescue crews had to cut into the car.

The damage to the power pole knocked out power in the area.