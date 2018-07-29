Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
When school resumes next month, there will be a new learning alternative in Liberty City.
“KIPP”,” a national non-profit network of public charter schools, is opening the KIPP Sunrise Academy there.
We focus on the opportunities the KIPP concept offers that makes it unique, and we’ll meet a KIPP graduate who talks about how it changed her life.
Guests: Monica Kress, Managing Operations Dir., KIPP Miami
Chalianna Lopez, KIPP alum
Comments
Rudabeh ShahbaziMore from Rudabeh Shahbazi