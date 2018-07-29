By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under:Focus On South Florida, KIPP Miami, Liberty City, Local TV, My33, Rudabeh Shahbazi

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

When school resumes next month, there will be a new learning alternative in Liberty City.

“KIPP”,” a national non-profit network of public charter schools, is opening the KIPP Sunrise Academy there.

We focus on the opportunities the KIPP concept offers that makes it unique, and we’ll meet a KIPP graduate who talks about how it changed her life.

Guests:      Monica Kress, Managing Operations Dir., KIPP Miami

Chalianna Lopez, KIPP alum

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s