When school resumes next month, there will be a new learning alternative in Liberty City.

“KIPP”,” a national non-profit network of public charter schools, is opening the KIPP Sunrise Academy there.

We focus on the opportunities the KIPP concept offers that makes it unique, and we’ll meet a KIPP graduate who talks about how it changed her life.

Guests: Monica Kress, Managing Operations Dir., KIPP Miami

Chalianna Lopez, KIPP alum