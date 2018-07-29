Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Brightstar is a not-for-profit financial organization, and one of the largest credit unions in South Florida.
It’s also a huge supporter of education and financial literacy for children.
We focus on what Brightstar is doing in our schools and hear from a local high school finance teacher familiar with the difference Brightstar is making.
Guests: Laurie Acosta, JP Taravella High School teacher
Dustin Jacobs, Brightstar
Comments
Rudabeh ShahbaziMore from Rudabeh Shahbazi