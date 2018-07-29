  • WFOR TVOn Air

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Three baby turtles are safe thanks to firefighters in Deerfield Beach.

image 16 Firefighters Rescue 3 Baby Sea Turtles From Storm Drain

(Source: Richard Young/BSFR)

Firefighters rescued the three baby sea turtles that had been trapped inside a storm drain.

A good Samaritan noticed the newly hatched sea turtles Saturday evening in a Deerfield Beach grated storm drain across the street from the shore.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office firefighters collected the three wayward hatchlings in a bucket and returned them to the ocean.

In a statement, Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Michael B. Kane said the firefighters wish the hatchlings a “safe, long and healthy life.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says sea turtle nesting season generally lasts from May to October.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

