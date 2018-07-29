  • WFOR TVOn Air

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The 2018 midterm elections are just a little more than three months away.

Monday is the last day to register to vote before Florida’s Aug. 28 primary election.

Floridians who want to switch their party affiliation for the primary also must act by the deadline.

There are contested primary races for governor on both the Republican and Democratic sides. Voters will also pick nominees for attorney general and agriculture commissioner. There are also several contentious races for Congress.

Florida residents can check their current registration status, register to vote or update their existing registration through the state’s online voter registration website RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov.

Users will need their Florida driver license or Florida identification card and the last four digits of their social security number.

Florida residents can also print a paper application that can be mailed or hand-delivered to their local election supervisor.

