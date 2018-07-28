Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Grab your appetite! Miami Spice, the annual two month program created by The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, which brings local and visiting foodies exclusive dining discounts, is almost here!

The Miami Spice Program kicks off August 1 and runs through September 30.

The Miami Spice Program offers 3 course lunch/brunch and dinner menus for less.

Lunch/brunch is $23.00 per person, Dinner is priced at $39.00 (Tip not included).

Since its inception, the promotion has grown from 40 participating restaurants to more than 200 and counting including Novikov, the hugely popular fine dining spot in London which has made its U.S. debut in downtown Miami.

Novikov is participating in the Miami Spice program for lunch only – Monday through Friday.

The space is unique and glamorous and features both Chinese and Japanese cuisine.

The Miami Spice menu features many great entree items including San Pei Chicken and Grilled Hanger Steak topped with crispy garlic and also Dim Sum.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo went into the kitchen at Novikov to learn how to cook up San Pei Chicken served in a clay pot for today’s exclusive Digital Bite.

Watch the video above and enjoy.

For more info on Novikov: www.novikovmiami.com

For more on Miami Spice: www.miamiandthebeaches.com