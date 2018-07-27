Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A popular shoe company is putting the “Van” in Van Gogh.

“Vans” is partnering with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam for a collection of shoes and clothing based on the artists’ most famous works.

The brand worked with the museum to pick four pieces to highlight, including ‘Sunflowers’ and his famous ‘Self-Portrait.’

‘Starry Night’ is also included.

The collection will be available on the Vans website and Van Gogh Museum Shop website, as well as in the museum gift shop beginning in August.

The price for these wearable masterpieces is still unknown but a portion of the profits will go to the museum for restoration.