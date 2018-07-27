Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Spirit Airlines flight from New York to Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was diverted to South Carolina.

The flight landed in Myrtle Beach after an odor developed in a section of the plane. According to a passenger, the plane smelled like smoke.

The crews opened all the emergency exit doors once they landed.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, seven to 10 passengers were taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said no hazardous substances were found on board.

A new plane was sent to Myrtle Beach to help get passengers to their final destinations.