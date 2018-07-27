Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the “Stand Your Ground” shooting in Clearwater.

Nelson and four other lawmakers, including two from Florida, made the request Friday in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Florida U.S. Representatives Charlie Crist and Alcee Hastings, along with New Jersey U.S. Senator Cory Booker and California U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, signed the letter. All four are Democrats.

The controversial shooting, in which no charges have been filed, took place July 19th when 47-year-old Michael Drejka was shot and killed by 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton in a convenience store parking lot.

Authorities say that Drejka confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend about parking in a handicapped space without a permit. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said that McGlockton had gone into the store with their 5-year-old son. When Drejka began cursing at McGlockton’s girlfriend, in the car with two of their children, ages 3 years and 4 months, McGlockton exited the store and slammed Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out his gun and shot McGlockton in the chest.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

Sheriff Gualtieri said the incident falls under the state’s ‘stand your ground’ law that allows someone to use deadly force if they believe it necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm.

McGlockton’s father told reporters his son was protecting his family when he shoved Drejka.