Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Florida Governor, Local TV, Politics

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the race to be Florida’s next governor, two candidates have established leads over their competitors.

On the Democrat side, Gwen Graham has a nine-point lead over former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, according to a new Mason-Dixon poll.

Graham is the only female candidate in the race and according to the poll has the highest name recognition and the highest favorability rating among her fellow Democrats.

On the Republican side, Ron DeSantis has opened up a double-digit lead on Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

DeSantis was recently endorsed by President Donald Trump, while Putnam has been dealing with a scandal involving his office and gun background checks.

