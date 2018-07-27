Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

People reported Friday that the pair are engaged after what is believed to be two months of dating, and social media exploded with plenty of WTF — as in “Why the fastness?”

“Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged and i feel betrayed,” one person tweeted. “I loved him first.”

There were plenty of crying emojis and such.

But our personal favorite was the fan who tweeted, “(I)t’s like I’ve loved him for 13 years and he’s getting married to someone after 2 months alexa play jealous by nick jonas.”

Way to be both broken up and promote your crush’s music.

Things started buzzing after the director of Chopra’s latest project tweeted that the “Quantico” star was out of his “Bharat” film with a thinly veiled reference to singer-actor Jonas.

“Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her,” Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted. “Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”

Twitter was quick to point out that this has been the summer of quickie and surprise celebrity engagements.

Last month, “Saturday Night Live’s” Pete Davidson confirmed his engagement to singer Ariana Grande after weeks of dating, followed shortly thereafter by the news that singer Justin Bieber had popped the question to model Hailey Baldwin.

For the record, neither Jonas, 25, nor Chopra, 36, has commented as of yet. CNN has reached out to their reps.

