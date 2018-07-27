Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Florida Primary Election is fast approaching.
From registration deadlines, early voting and election security, CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez and Rudabeh Shabazi spoke to Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Christina White about the upcoming elections and what you need to know.
Watch the interview above
Don’t forget, there’s still time to register to vote ahead of the state’s primary election.
The deadline to register is Monday, July 30. You can register online or in person.
The Primary Election is August 28.