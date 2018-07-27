  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMWhistleblower
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Christina White, Florida, Local TV, Politics

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Florida Primary Election is fast approaching.

From registration deadlines, early voting and election security, CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez and Rudabeh Shabazi spoke to Miami-Dade Elections Supervisor Christina White about the upcoming elections and what you need to know.

Watch the interview above

RELATED LINKS

CAMPAIGN 2018

POLITICS

VOTER INFO

Don’t forget, there’s still time to register to vote ahead of the state’s primary election.

The deadline to register is Monday, July 30. You can register online or in person.

The Primary Election is August 28.

primary election registration dates A Chat With Miami Dade Elections Supervisor: Theres Still Time To Register To Vote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s