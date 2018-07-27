Filed Under:Davie, Davie Stabbing, Local TV

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A man was taken into custody after he reportedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at a Davie strip mall.

A surveillance camera captured the attack Saturday night in front of the Painting with a Twist store on South University Drive.

Police say Richard Madruga was armed with a gun and two screwdrivers. They say he used the two screwdrivers to stab Christopher Lowery repeatedly after Lowery knocked the gun out of his hand.

Lowery was treated at the hospital for multiple stab wounds and scratches.

Madruga has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s