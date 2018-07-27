Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A man was taken into custody after he reportedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at a Davie strip mall.

A surveillance camera captured the attack Saturday night in front of the Painting with a Twist store on South University Drive.

Police say Richard Madruga was armed with a gun and two screwdrivers. They say he used the two screwdrivers to stab Christopher Lowery repeatedly after Lowery knocked the gun out of his hand.

Lowery was treated at the hospital for multiple stab wounds and scratches.

Madruga has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.