FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Conrad Ft. Lauderdale Beach hotel was temporarily evacuated Friday morning.

Ft. Lauderdale Fire said a fire broke out in the parking garage for the hotel at 551 North Ft. Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. Firefighters were able to keep it contained to the sixth floor of the garage. It is now out.

No word on any injuries.