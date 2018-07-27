Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Former Miami Hurricane Sunny Odogwu joined forces with Drug Free World and the Ft. Lauderdale police to reach more than two thousand students at a teen summit at Dillard High School.

One of the focuses of the focus of the summit was drugs and the importance of steering clear of them.

“This is so important to me because I am able to tell kids the truth about life, the truth about them becoming their true self, and becoming what God wanted them to be which is innocent blessed amazing adults,” said Odogwu

Most teens don’t want to hear it when adults talk about the dangers of drug use, but the big guy easily made an impact.

“Sunny like didn’t do drugs and most of his teammates that did do drugs they didn’t make it but he made it,” said student Marvin Exatus.

For teens out of school for the summer, the summit was a fun dose of motivation to keep them push towards their goals.

“When I grow up I want to be a veterinarian and I want to be the best veterinarian and I want to grow up to be the best and I don’t want anything to get in my way,” said Analyah Helenese.

While there were games and interactive experiences, some thought the best part was Odogwu and hearing about his experiences.

“I feel like sometimes you don’t think you make an impact but then you hear about that kid that came up and said Sunny was a great mentor, Sunny taught them a lesson,” said volunteer Christina Nobbe.

Ogodgwu, a kid from Nigeria that slept on his first bed at the age of 16 in the US, now speaks to thousands of student to bring some light into their young lives.

“If you teach them that the option of good is way better than bad, they gonna be better kids, they gonna be amazing. I mean I already love all of them because they remind me of me as a child in Africa with no clothes on but better cause they have shoes and have clothes,” he said.