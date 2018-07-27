Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the last Friday of the month, that means hundreds of bicyclists will be taking part in a Critical Mass ride.

The ride will be going through Historic Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Upper East Side, North Bay Village, North Beach, Miami Beach, Venetian Islands, and Downtown. It will be about 20 miles in total.

Those taking part should check their bikes before the ride to make sure they are in working order. If you need free air in your tires, check in with the Magic City Bicycle Collective before the start of the ride at Government Center.

Critical Mass rides honor those lost to drunk, drugged and distracted driving. It also serves as a reminder to drivers to share the road.

After the ride tonight, native Miami musician Janna Pelle’s will release her new album “VOICEMEMO. It’s dedicated to her lifelong friend Patrick Wanninkhof, who was killed by a distracted driver while cycling across the US with the charity organization, Bike & Build.