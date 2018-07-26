Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) — Searching for a new Spanish tapas bar? Look no further than this new arrival. Called Vino Tinto, the fresh addition is located at 423 Washington Ave. in the South of Fifth neighborhood.

Tapas offerings include roasted potatoes with garlic paprika aioli, tortilla española and shrimp with white wine sauce. There are three types of paella (vegetarian, seafood, and chicken with chorizo) and each requires at least two diners and 35 minutes to prepare.

Also on offer are seafood (langoustine, mussels, red snapper) and meat dishes like grilled skirt steak in chimichurri sauce. Pair your meal with a selection from the extensive menu of Spanish wines or a sangria.

The new addition has a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Patricia A., who reviewed the new spot on July 18, wrote, “The food is amazing, the music is great, the service is wonderful. My new favorite spot in SoFi.”

Yelper Damian S. added, “Run, don’t walk to Vino Tinto in Miami Beach, before season hits and you will not be able to get a table because the place is tiny. I have seldom had such perfectly cooked and seasoned lamb in Miami that wasn’t a Mediterranean restaurant, and even then, Vino Tinto gives them a run for their money.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vino Tinto is open from 5 p.m.–midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.