Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting at a Checkers in Pembroke Park.

It happened in the early morning hours at the restaurant at 4000 Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

CBS4’s Rielle Creighton reports there were half a dozen evidence markers on the ground next to bullet casings and two bullet holes in a pillar in front of the restaurant.

Witnesses said an employee was grazed by a bullet and taken to the hospital.

Sheriff’s investigators are now trying to determine what led up to the shooting.