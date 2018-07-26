Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – This year’s two-day lobster miniseason ended Thursday night with plenty of lobsters for everyone.

The word from the water is that this was one of the best lobster miniseasons in years.

CBS4 reporter Hank Tester was at Crandon Park, where the news was great for divers and snorkelers.

The report from boaters was all good. Plenty of lobsters.

“We caught 3-4 dozen,” said George Pantelaras.

This year’s abundance of lobsters made the trip from afar or just taking off after work worthwhile.

Many turned this into an annual family event.

“I think it is really cool how it is done,” said Katy Pantelaras.

For this family, there is something more important than lobsters.

“Very important for them to get into nature and get out off the iPads and out of electronics,” said George Pantelaras, referring to his family.

Earlier at Blackpoint Marina, everyone we talked to got their limit of 12 per person.

“Today, we had to work pretty hard to get our limit because a lot of the area has gotten cleaned out,” a boater said.

“I am gonna put some butter on this guy!” said Kenny Amaya, another boater, showing his catch.

Thousands flock to Florida waters every year for the two-day event.

The regular lobster season begins August 6th and lasts until March 31st.