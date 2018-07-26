  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Miami Beach police officer was arrested after she allegedly kicked a visibly pregnant woman in Miami Beach.

It happened Wednesday night just after 8:30 p.m. in the area of Espanola Way and Washington Avenue.

Ambar Pacheco, 26, reportedly told the police she kicked the woman in the stomach after the woman’s boyfriend kicked her sister in the face

“I saw red and beat the s**t out her,” she said, according to her arrest report.

ambar pacheco North Miami Beach Officer Accused Of Kicking Pregnant Woman

Ambar Pacheco (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

When Miami Beach police arrived, they noticed the woman, who was eight months pregnant, in visible pain. She was taken to Mount Sinai hospital where she delivered a healthy baby.

Pacheco has been charged with a felony count of aggravated battery.

