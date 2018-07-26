  • WFOR TVOn Air

Filed Under:Child Death, Salt, South Carolina

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A mom in South Carolina has pleaded guilty to giving her toddler a lethal amount of salt to try to get her estranged husband to come home.

Spartanburg County prosecutor Barry Barnette said in a news release that 25-year-old Kimberly N. Martines of Fingerville was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison for homicide by child abuse.

Seventeen-month-old Peyton Martines was found severely dehydrated July 31, 2016. She was running a fever and had high salt levels in her blood. She died three days later at a Spartanburg hospital.

Barnette said Martines initially said the girl and her twin sister got into a bag of salt she had left out. Martines later said she gave the girl salt in an attempt to get her estranged husband to come home.

