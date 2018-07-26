Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — In an effort to combat sexual assault, housekeepers at Miami Beach hotels will all be given panic buttons.

The city’s commission unanimously approved the safety measure Wednesday. It’s set to go into effect August 1st, 2019.

Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, who proposed the measure after she was sexually assaulted last year, said it’s about “changing inappropriate behavior in hospitality.” She says the problem is mostly with men, adding that guests have “gotten away with this behavior for way too long.”

Hotels and hostels will be required to provide all housekeeping attendants with a “safety” button. They can use the device if they believe there is an “ongoing crime, harassment, or other emergency.”

Miami Beach will join Seattle and Chicago in mandating the devices in hotels.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)