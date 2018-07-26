Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – A group of 11 House Republicans has filed articles of impeachment against deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Democrats say the move could undermine the ongoing investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.

The five articles of impeachment charge Rosenstein with ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ for allegedly failing to hand over information from the Russia investigation.

“We’re tired of DOJ giving us the finger and not giving us the information we’re entitled to do our constitutional duty,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-OH.

Jordan and fellow House conservative Rep. Mark Meadows say they could use procedural methods to force a vote this week.

Rosenstein faced Jordan at a contentious House hearing last month.

“If you’re interested in the truth Mr. Jordan, the truth is this, we have a team of folks, they’re Trump appointees and career folks, and they’re doing their best to produce these documents,” said Rosenstein

More than 800-thousand documents, related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, have already been given to Congress.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee tweeted, ‘history will record these members as willing accomplices in the most serious threat to the rule of law in a generation.’

Rosenstein was tapped to oversee the Russia investigation when Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself.

The House would require a simple majority to pass the impeachment resolution before sending the articles onto the Senate, where it’s likely to fail.