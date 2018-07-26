  • WFOR TVOn Air

Biscayne Park, Civil Rights Case, Guillermo Ravelo

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— A former Biscayne Park police officer has pleaded guilty in a civil rights case regarding false arrests.

Court records show that 37-year-old Guillermo Ravelo pleaded guilty Thursday in Miami federal court to conspiracy to deprive a person of his civil rights and deprivation of civil rights under color of law.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

While working for the Miami suburb of Biscayne Park in 2013 and 2014, prosecutors say Ravelo falsely arrested one person for two residential burglaries and another person for five vehicle burglaries despite knowing no evidence connected them to the crimes.

Authorities say Ravelo also struck and handcuffed a suspect during a traffic stop.

A former Biscayne Park police chief and two other officers were recently charged with framing a teen for several burglaries to improve their arrest statistics.

