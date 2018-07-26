Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Community Crime Watch members will be handing out flyers in the neighborhood where a man was killed Monday night hoping to jog some memories and gather information that will lead to an arrest.

Members of the Crestview/Rolling Oaks Neighborhood Crime Watch and the Scott Lakes Crime Watch will be focusing on the area of NW 22nd Avenue and NW 187th Street where the shooting happened Monday night just before 9 p.m.

Darin Williams, 27, was standing in front of a home holding his year old son in arms when gunfire erupted.

Williams, who was shot multiple times, was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died. His son, who was shot in arm and hand, was also airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center.

Family friend Neema Taber said Williams was bringing his son over to see his mom and out of nowhere a car pulled up and those inside started shooting.

Police say four males with multiple firearms fled in a dark colored Honda, either an Accord or a Civic, with tinted windows and a paper tag.

The office of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Barbara Jordan has added $10,000 to the Crime Stoppers Reward, for a total of $13,000.

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.

 Call them at (305) 471-TIPS (8477)

 Visit www.CrimeStoppers305.com and select “Submit a Tip”

 Visit www.facebook.com/crimestoppers305 – “Contact Us”