Chatham, Mass. (CBS Boston/ CBS Local) – Fishermen hoping to catch stripers off Monomoy Island hooked one, but then they got more they bargained for.

A 12-foot great white decided he wanted the bass, so he helped himself, chomping on the striper. The charter captain was amazed.

“At one point the shark had the striper in its mouth all the way up to the gills,” Captain Len Greiner said. “And he pulled real hard and he snatched it out of the shark’s mouth. So the shark came back and bit its tail off and then was trying to get the rest of it, swam right up to the boat and almost pinned it against the boat.”

The fisherman won the nautical tug of war, landing the striper, but the shark took a few bites for himself.

“Followed it right up to the boat it was so cool to see it,” Captain Len said. “They’re so girthy it was probably 700 pounds, 800 pounds.”

Captain Len is an experienced fisherman. He has seen an awful lot on the water over the years, but this hungry shark provided something brand new.

“No I’ve never seen a shark be that aggressive, never, no and he was all excited his tail was all up and what not,” Len said.