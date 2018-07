Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) – The search is on for two burglary suspects after a chase ended in a fiery crash in Doral.

The chase came to an end at NW 74th Street and 114th Avenue. Police said the four people inside the SUV were wanted for breaking into a warehouse that contained watches at NW 112th Avenue and 92nd Street.

Two of the four suspects are in custody. Police are searching for the remaining two in the Palm Gardens community.