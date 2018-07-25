Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Drivers are being urged not to try a dangerous social media challenge that is popular right now.

People around the world are posting videos of themselves dancing to Drake’s new hit song “In My Feelings.” It’s not the dancing itself, but where some people are busting out their moves that has safety experts and law enforcement worried.

This dangerous challenge all started with a dance in the street.

The comedian known as Shiggy started the trend when he posted this video last month. Since then, the “In My Feelings” challenge caught fire with everyone from dentists, to athletes, to celebrities like Will Smith showing off their dance moves.

But the way some people are letting those feelings out is drawing the attention of safety officials.

Videos are being posted of people jumping out of jumping out of moving cars to dance on streets and highways. In some cases, the results aren’t pretty.

The National Transportation Safety Board said this challenge has become another form of distracted driving.

NTSB spokesman Christopher O’Neil said the challenge is unsafe for participants and those around them.

“There’s a time and place for everything,” he said. “But our nation’s highways and roadways are not the place for you to display your dance moves. Do them on the dancefloor.”

The NTSB reminds all drivers to stay focused behind the wheel. Shiggy, the man who started the craze, agrees. He posted on his Instagram account, “In My Feeling challenge is not about getting out of a car.”

The NTSB says distracted driving is very serious, it accounts for 10 percent of the more than 37,000 fatalities that occur on U.S. roadways every year.