NORTH MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A North Miami Beach Commissioner was charged with bribery Wednesday, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Katherine Fernandez-Rundle is expected to announce the charges at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Miami Herald, Frantz Pierre was charged Wednesday with one count each of bribery, unlawful compensation, organized scheme to defraud and grand theft plus seven counts of money laundering.

The Herald reports Pierre offered his commission vote in exchange for money to a strip club owner trying to renew a business license.

Prosecutors told the newspaper Pierre and his non-profit collected more than $20,000 from the owner of Dean’s Gold strip club in North Miami Beach in exchange for his vote for a special operating license allowing the club to serve alcohol after-hours.

After receiving the money Pierre voted in favor of the license, prosecutors said. He voted against it in earlier votes.

Pierre, 53, has already turned himself in.

His bond was set at $35,000.

Pierre was removed from office in January after failing to attend commission meetings for six months. Pierre said it was due to a medical condition. City charter says an elected official must attend at least one meeting every four months, or can be removed from office. The city attorney said Pierre mostly phoned in his votes. He was reinstated to the commission in May pending a court decision on wrongful removal from office.

Then in May, the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust found the commissioner guilty of trying to intimidate a female compliance officer by threatening her job if she failed to ignore code violations at his North Miami Beach home. He was issued a $1,000 fine —the largest fine possible — a letter of reprimand and ordered to pay back $500 of costs incurred in the case.

