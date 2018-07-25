Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins open training camp at their facility in Davie Thursday.

Fans are wondering if they can defy public opinion and have a winning season.

The Dolphins sure believe so and point to plenty of reasons why they think this season will be a good one.

More speed, a better “Culture,” and the return of their starting quarterback. Ryan Tannehill, who is chomping at the bit to get back at it after missing all of last season.

He and his teammates like Kenyan Drake and Kenny Stills show up for conditioning tests.

This is the 10th season for pass rusher Cameron Wake. But it’s year number one for Minkah Fitzpatrick. The rookie safety wants to prove worthy of being the fins top draft pick in April.

Fitzpatrick is among many players coming to camp with something to prove.

As many as nine players could be starting in the season opener, who did not the year before.