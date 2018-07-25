Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Someone who apparently isn’t a big fan of President Donald Trump destroyed his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Wednesday morning.

“I just seen a guy going to town on I guess the ground or whatever. I didn’t know what was going on,” said Patricia Cox.

After the man took a pickax to the star, he called the police to report the destruction.

All that was left of the star was a jagged hole in the ground, and pieces of concrete and the star were left strewn about the sidewalk by the time police arrived. They found what appeared to be a pickax left on the ground near the star.

A guitar case was collected as evidence. It’s believed to be what held the pickax until the suspect took it out to destroy the star.

Trump’s star is no stranger to vandalism. Two years ago James Otis, who was dressed as a construction worker, used a pix ax and a sledgehammer to damage it. He later pleaded no contest to felony vandalism.

Since Trump announced his candidacy and his subsequent election, the star has been a magnet for visitors unhappy with the current political climate. It has been defaced by tourists and dogs, had a model of a border wall built around it, and covered with “I resist” stickers.