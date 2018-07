Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Pembroke Pines police have arrested a man they say abused his puppy.

The injuries were so severe to the pit bull pup named Dexter, that they had to send him to an intensive care unit.

His owner, identified by police, as 21-year-old Daniel Smith is facing aggravated animal cruelty charge.

Police say he repeatedly hit the puppy over the head.

Dexter is at an animal hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.