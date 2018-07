Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Kraft Heinz is recalling seven thousand cases of its Taco Bell Cheese Dip because of a botulism risk.

The dips being recalled are the 15-ounce jars of “Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip.” They have a best when used by date ranging from October 31st, 2018 to January 23rd, 2019.

The company said the dip showed signs that it could all for the growth of bacteria that cause botulism. No illnesses have been reported.