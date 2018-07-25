Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — An appeals court ruled Tuesday that news organizations are entitled to obtain surveillance video showing law enforcement response outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during February’s mass shooting.

The 4th District Court of Appeal on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s ruling that the video is public record that must be disclosed.

News organizations are seeking the video to better understand the actions of law enforcement and first responders during the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Authorities say the school had 70 operating video cameras that day. The media organizations are not seeking any footage depicting the massacre or any victims.

Broward County prosecutors and its school board opposed the video release.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces murder charges in the shooting.

