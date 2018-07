Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PARK (CBSMiami) – A four-year old child has been located safely after the vehicle he or she was in was stolen in West Park in Broward County.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle with the child inside was located south of the Home Depot near State Road 7 and Pembroke Road.

The vehicle was taken from 551 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard.