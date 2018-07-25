Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An arrest has been made in last week’s murder at a luxury Miami condo.

John Stanton, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Marley Jackson at the Blue at the Bay condo in the 600 block of Northeast 36th Street.

Jackson was found shot to death inside his unit on July 20th around 1:30 a.m.

When the police arrived they found his door ajar and his body on the floor. He had been shot.

During the course of the investigation, police reviewed recordings from the building’s security cameras to determine who was there at the time of the shooting.

They learned that Jackson went to Stanton’s apartment with another person, according to his arrest form. A witness told police they heard the sound of brief struggle followed by a gunshot.

As Stanton fled the apartment with another person, police say he stole Jackson’s Louis Vuitton messenger bag, worth more than $1,200.