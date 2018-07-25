  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FLA LOTTERY, Florida Lottery, Local TV, Mega Millions, Power Ball

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBSMiami/AP) — There’s a new multi-millionaire in California.  The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in California and the ticket was worth $522 million dollars.

The winner can take the one-time cash option of $308 million dollars if they want all of the money at once.

The state lottery’s verified Twitter feed says the winning ticket was sold at Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose, California. The name of the winner wasn’t immediately known.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery game and one of two big jackpot games in the United States. Its website says the San Jose ticket is the sole winning ticket.

mega millions $522M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In California

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $656 million — was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

The next Mega Millions jackpot is worth $40 million. Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is worth $147 million.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Friday night and the Powerball drawing Wednesday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s