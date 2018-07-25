Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBSMiami/AP) — There’s a new multi-millionaire in California. The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in California and the ticket was worth $522 million dollars.

The winner can take the one-time cash option of $308 million dollars if they want all of the money at once.

The state lottery’s verified Twitter feed says the winning ticket was sold at Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose, California. The name of the winner wasn’t immediately known.

Mega Millions is a multi-state lottery game and one of two big jackpot games in the United States. Its website says the San Jose ticket is the sole winning ticket.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 and 20.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot — $656 million — was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

The next Mega Millions jackpot is worth $40 million. Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing is worth $147 million.

