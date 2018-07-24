Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Swim Advisory for three Miami-Dade beaches is now lifted.

The Miami-Dade County Health Department says microbial water quality tests have come back satisfactory at Crandon Beach North, Crandon Beach South and Golden Beach.

The swim advisory was first issued on July 18 because water tests did not meet the standards for safe swimming.

There was a high amount of enteric bacteria, which is an indicator of fecal pollution. The bacteria may have come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage.

This was the second time this month swimmers have been warned to stay out of the water at Crandon Beach North.

The health department regularly tests water samples at 16 sites, as part of its Florida Healthy Beaches Program.