MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Brian Carter was out with friends Monday night in front of Gym Bar in Wilton Manors, a gay sports bar.

At about 11:45 p.m., a car slowed down in front of them on Wilton Drive at Northeast 7th Ave. “Suddenly we heard somebody scream, ‘Do you want to be gay?’ And got hit from behind with an egg,” Carter said.

After making the comment about being gay the people in the car, possibly a black BMW M3, hurled eggs at the three — hitting Brian then speeding off.

“(I’m) just surprised somebody would come out to Wilton and do that,” said Carter. “It’s just usually a very safe spot. It’s not a place you expect to be accosted in.”

Brian posted the incident on Facebook showing the spot left behind by the egg — noting “at least it wasn’t a gun.” “After what happened in Orlando at Pulse two years ago now, it can be anywhere. It can be any one of us,” he continued. “You can get a gun down here pretty easily and it’s scary to me to think that it’s just an egg, but I could have just as easily been shot.”

We found another egg on the sidewalk in front of “Out of the Closet” pharmacy and thrift store a few blocks away. It’s affiliated with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. It’s directly across the street from the police department.

Rick Schmutzler, who owns Gym Bar said, “I honestly think it was just a stupid, random one-off by some cowardly little punk in a BMW.”

Schmutzler said they won’t be intimidated, tonight the bar is having a $3 Egg Sandwich Special. “And then some idiot decides he’s going to drive by, throw an egg and yell a slur. It’s just, it’s cowardly, stupid, childish and ridiculous,” he said.

Police tell us if someone is arrested they could face a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.