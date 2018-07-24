Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get ready to ride in the fight against cancer. Registration is now open for the annual Miami Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge IX (DCC IX) is slated to take place on April 6, 2019.

This marks the ninth edition of the popular community event that raises funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth — the University of Miami Health System. The DCC donates 100 percent of participant-raised funds to innovative cancer research at Sylvester. The event is the NFL’s single largest fundraiser.

Go to DolphinsCancerChallenge.com to register.

To help kick off registration, the DCC will host a Kickoff Ride Saturday, July 28, 2018. It will take place from 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. at Nova Southeastern University (Library Parking Garage, 3301 College Avenue, Davie).

Saturday morning’s ride is open to the public.

Since it started in 2010, the DCC has raised more than $27.5 million, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester.