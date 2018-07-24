Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami firefighters responded to Melreese Golf Course on Monday night to reports of a large fire.

Miami fire rescue said there may have been possible explosions involving golf carts at the course.

The golf course is just east of Miami International Airport.

It was not immediately known what could have started the fire and there were no reports of any injuries.

This is the same golf course where David Beckham is now planning to build a stadium for his Major League Soccer team.

No further details were available.